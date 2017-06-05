Police arrest 3 more in Tallapoosa County drug bust
The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and the Alexander City Housing Authority executed a number of arrest warrants and a search warrant that resulted in roughly 15 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia being seized. All three suspects were arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Dadeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|4 hr
|Disgruntled employee
|1,007
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|May 31
|ThomasA
|8
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May 25
|joe
|9
|Kasey Jones
|May 18
|Dave
|3
|Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift...
|May 14
|Chrisrose
|1
|One Alabama city is now considering banning min... (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Lolu
|2
|School taxes suck (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Buffalo Bill Cody
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dadeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC