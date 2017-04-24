Morning Severe Weather Update

Morning Severe Weather Update

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Strong to severe storms continue to push across Alabama at this hour. The greatest concentration of storms is running in a cluster from Monroeville to Montgomery to near Dadeville - the individual storms are moving northeast, the line itself is slowly moving eastward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dadeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pay Rase Tue ThomasA 2
News WashPost Reveals the Left's Goal: The 'Mission ... Apr 23 Tuesdays gone 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Apr 21 Deedee 1,003
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... Apr 17 ThomasA 6
News New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 1
News Alabama's new governor, Kay Ivey, promises open... Apr 11 Bryan Fischer s H... 2
News One Alabama city is now considering banning min... (Sep '15) Oct '15 Lolu 2
See all Dadeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dadeville Forum Now

Dadeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dadeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Dadeville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,723 • Total comments across all topics: 280,600,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC