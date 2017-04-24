Morning Severe Weather Update
Strong to severe storms continue to push across Alabama at this hour. The greatest concentration of storms is running in a cluster from Monroeville to Montgomery to near Dadeville - the individual storms are moving northeast, the line itself is slowly moving eastward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dadeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pay Rase
|Tue
|ThomasA
|2
|WashPost Reveals the Left's Goal: The 'Mission ...
|Apr 23
|Tuesdays gone
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Apr 21
|Deedee
|1,003
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Apr 17
|ThomasA
|6
|New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Alabama's new governor, Kay Ivey, promises open...
|Apr 11
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|One Alabama city is now considering banning min... (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Lolu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dadeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC