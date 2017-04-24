Sheriff: 1 killed, 1 injured in Talla...

Sheriff: 1 killed, 1 injured in Tallapoosa County plane crash

Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett has confirmed that one person died and another was critically injured in a plane crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near Dadeville. State and county law enforcement officials, as well as agents with the FAA, are on the scene.

