Huntsville police investigate a robbery at Regions bank on University Drive.
State and county law enforcement officials are on the scene of a plane crash in Tallapoosa County near the city of Dadeville at this hour, according to the Dadeville mayor's office. State and county law enforcement officials are on the scene of a plane crash in Tallapoosa County near the city of Dadeville at this hour, according to the Dadeville mayor's office.
Dadeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulsa molesters
|7 hr
|Sukit
|1
|moving to Montgomery
|Mar 25
|Oh no
|2
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Barb
|1,000
|Searching Alabama (Jun '16)
|Mar 20
|Smedley Forkwart
|4
|Prosecutor: Lee H.S. shooting suspect confessed...
|Mar 18
|China Rose
|1
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|ThomasA
|7
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Mar 12
|Backwards
|48
