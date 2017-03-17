Faron Golden Shares 'Lessons From Life'

Faron Golden Shares 'Lessons From Life'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

"Lessons From Life" is the creation of published author, Faron Golden, church planter and the senior pastor of Lake Pointe Baptist Church in Dadeville, Alabama. He and his wife, Nancy, have been in ministry together since their marriage in December of 1991.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dadeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to Montgomery Tue Sarah P 1
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) Mar 14 ThomasA 7
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Mar 12 Backwards 48
Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot Mar 12 Backwards 2
"The NAACP & SPLC is Full of CRAP!" (Feb '13) Mar 12 Riley 7
News Jerry Springer to ASU's Honey Beez: 'Just enjoy... Mar 7 Barbara Calhoun 1
Benzo s and others Available Mar 4 fgrgf 1
See all Dadeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dadeville Forum Now

Dadeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dadeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Dadeville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,186 • Total comments across all topics: 279,610,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC