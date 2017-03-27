Bond revoked for man awaiting trial in AU football player's death
A Lee County Circuit Court has revoked the bond of a man charged with murder in the death of an Auburn football player, following his arrest in Dadeville. In February, Hart was charged with receiving stolen property fourth-degree, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, and driving under the influence of alcohol after officers found him driving erratically on Hwy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Dadeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulsa molesters
|4 hr
|Sukit
|1
|moving to Montgomery
|Sat
|Oh no
|2
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Barb
|1,000
|Searching Alabama (Jun '16)
|Mar 20
|Smedley Forkwart
|4
|Prosecutor: Lee H.S. shooting suspect confessed...
|Mar 18
|China Rose
|1
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|ThomasA
|7
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Mar 12
|Backwards
|48
Find what you want!
Search Dadeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC