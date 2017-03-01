Dadeville residents arrested after found in possession of drugs
According to the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, a sheriff's deputy stopped Moriale Toombs, 30, and Kenya Ford, 35, in a routine traffic stop on Thursday. Investigators with the Narcotics Task Force listening to the radio traffic realized one of the passengers was a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.
