Teen arrested in Tallapoosa Co. for allegedly setting fire to Colonel Tom's Tavern

Friday Jan 20 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

A teenager has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to the Colonel Tom's Tavern last year, according to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department. Authorities say 19-year-old Jonathan Kurtis Caldwell, of Dadeville, has been charged with second-degree arson, third-degree burglary, and third-degree theft.

