Swann, Blackburn Engagement

Sunday Jan 15 Read more: Anniston Star

Stephen and Brenda Swann of Geneva announce the engagement of their daughter, Sarah-Anne Swann, to John Hill Blackburn, son of Arthur and Frances Blackburn of Opelika. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Ruth Ward of Geneva and the late Richard Ward Sr.; the late Jane Swann, formerly of Springville and the late John Swann of Wedowee.

