Swann, Blackburn Engagement
Stephen and Brenda Swann of Geneva announce the engagement of their daughter, Sarah-Anne Swann, to John Hill Blackburn, son of Arthur and Frances Blackburn of Opelika. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Ruth Ward of Geneva and the late Richard Ward Sr.; the late Jane Swann, formerly of Springville and the late John Swann of Wedowee.
Dadeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need some advice
|Fri
|ThomasA
|3
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jan 31
|DGformeremployee123
|998
|lottery now
|Jan 27
|ThomasA
|1
|New Montgomery County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|6
|One Alabama city is now considering banning min... (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Lolu
|2
|School taxes suck (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Buffalo Bill Cody
|1
|Tina mcdonald (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Daughter
|2
