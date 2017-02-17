(Source: WSFA 12 News) Location of fi...

(Source: WSFA 12 News) Location of fire that killed Kelley Segrest

Monday Jan 23 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Officials say the first fatal fire happened Saturday on Highway 280 around 7:30 a.m. Kelley Segrest was identified as it's victim. The fire allegedly began after a nearby pine tree was struck by lightning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Dadeville, AL

