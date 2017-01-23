Passenger dies after vehicle strikes ...

Passenger dies after vehicle strikes sign; driver taken to Columbus hospital

Wednesday Jan 11

A Daviston, Ala., man died after the vehicle in which he was a passenger left the road, struck a sign and overturned Wednesday. According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 28-year-old Jimmy Lee Dugan died at the scene.

