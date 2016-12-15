Tallapoosa County tavern, Colonel Tom...

Tallapoosa County tavern, Colonel Tom's, gets surge of support after arson

Dec 15, 2016

A suspected arson may have nearly destroyed Tallapoosa County's own "redneck country club" earlier this week, but the residents are refusing to say goodbye to their beloved tavern in Dadeville. Colonel Tom's Tavern was gutted during a fire on Wednesday, according to the bar's Facebook page.

