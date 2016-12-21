Joy at last for the girl with half a ...

Joy at last for the girl with half a face: Vietnamese five-year-old ...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Daily Mail

Joy at last for the girl with half a face: Vietnamese five-year-old with deadly tumour is able to smile again after US grandmother hears of her plight and arranges surgery A Vietnamese girl who was born with a deadly tumour on her face is able to smile again thanks to a US grandmother who arranged for her to have surgery. Five-year-old Nguyet Tran from Cam Ranh was born with a small haemangioma that grew to cover half of her face and obstruct her sight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dadeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Dec 14 Sandra 988
News Lyman Ward Military Academy Kicks Off Major Enr... (Jan '09) Dec 14 PVT Colvin 298
News Millbrook police officers receive promotions (Dec '08) Dec 9 Poster 32
Why do white people call black people monkeys? ... Nov 29 ThomasA 3
Todd Williams (Aug '14) Nov '16 Cats123 7
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Nov '16 hatemontgomery 46
Trump Wins - My Kids Get Threats Nov '16 Fatherof7 1
See all Dadeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dadeville Forum Now

Dadeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dadeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Dadeville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,663 • Total comments across all topics: 277,252,099

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC