Dadeville man charged after shooting, killing donkey

A Dadeville man has been charged with aggravated cruelty after sheriffs say he shot and killed an animal in the Goldville Community. According to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's office, 18-year-old Ethan Christopher Towne was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and discharging a firearm upon or across a public road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.