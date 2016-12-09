Dadeville man charged after shooting, killing donkey
A Dadeville man has been charged with aggravated cruelty after sheriffs say he shot and killed an animal in the Goldville Community. According to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's office, 18-year-old Ethan Christopher Towne was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and discharging a firearm upon or across a public road.
