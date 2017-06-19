Brian Paul Landry found guilty of conspiracy, not murder in killing...
An Orange County jury Monday hung on a murder charge but convicted a Cypress man for conspiracy to commit murder in the killing of his girlfriend's mother. Brian Paul Landry , 21, of Cypress, told police in an interview that he killed Darlene Saddler on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RSM News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cypress Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Depp Pooped on by Dancing Elephant
|3 hr
|Whoopi Blackberg
|2
|'Cars 3': 17 Things to Know about Lightning McQ...
|5 hr
|Simpson
|1
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|LMFC
|8,839
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|CassH
|4,849
|Maecello Did It While MS Watched
|Jun 20
|Oibzavah
|4
|Debbie Ann Brown
|Mar '17
|DEBBIE
|2
|Cypress Police Department (Aug '06)
|Oct '16
|tellinitlikeitis
|61
Find what you want!
Search Cypress Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC