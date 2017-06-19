Brian Paul Landry found guilty of con...

Brian Paul Landry found guilty of conspiracy, not murder in killing...

An Orange County jury Monday hung on a murder charge but convicted a Cypress man for conspiracy to commit murder in the killing of his girlfriend's mother. Brian Paul Landry , 21, of Cypress, told police in an interview that he killed Darlene Saddler on Sept.

