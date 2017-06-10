125 rabbits will need foster, furrever homes after Cypress owner surrendered them
Richard Searles, center, watches as his rabbits are readied for transport by rescue volunteers and Westminster Animal Control in Stanton on Saturday, June 10, 2017. But on Saturday morning, June 10, the 59-year-old Cypress resident surrendered all 125 of his fluffy companions to Westminster Police Animal Control and volunteers with Westminster Adoption Group and Services .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Cypress Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|6 hr
|CassH
|4,849
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|7 hr
|SCDSL
|8,835
|Maecello Did It While MS Watched
|Jun 20
|Oibzavah
|4
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|Jun 20
|Whazzup
|2
|Locals Make Out with Jerry Brown, Vomit
|Jun 20
|Treenin Spleenin
|1
|Debbie Ann Brown
|Mar '17
|DEBBIE
|2
|Cypress Police Department (Aug '06)
|Oct '16
|tellinitlikeitis
|61
Find what you want!
Search Cypress Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC