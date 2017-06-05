School start - most exciting day' aro...

School start - most exciting day' around O.C.

Saturday May 20 Read more: Laguna Niguel News

Cindie Grisso, a kindergarten teacher at Arbolita Elementary School in La Habra, goes over the rules to pupils on the first day of school Monday, particularly the importance of raising your hand when you want to say something to the teacher. A young student waits in line with parents to start his first day of school Monday at Morris Elementary School in Cypress.

