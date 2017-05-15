Real estate briefly: Walker & Dunlop ...

Real estate briefly: Walker & Dunlop refinances $190M portfolio with O.C. properties

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: The Wave

Walker & Dunlop in Maryland structured six refinance loans totaling $190 million with Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae for a 1,240-unit portfolio that includes three properties in Orange County. Seen here is Serrano Highlands in Lake Forest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cypress Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 4 hr LMFC 8,613
LMP gang celebrates 31 years (Jun '08) 8 hr Rampart Runt 1,905
Street Sweeping (Apr '10) Sun C that 23
News 17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08) Jun 1 Chupe 132
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
Carl Sagan is Dead Dead Dead Dead Dead Jun 1 HeLikey 3
News The challenges in setting up a California singl... May 30 Denizen_Kate 16
See all Cypress Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cypress Forum Now

Cypress Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cypress Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Cypress, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,807 • Total comments across all topics: 281,544,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC