New Yamaha Touring Model to be Unveil...

New Yamaha Touring Model to be Unveiled June 5

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Motorcycle Daily

Below is Part 3 of Yamaha's "Journey Further" video series that focuses on the touring needs of Star cruiser owners. Without much difficulty, reading between the lines you can see that the June 5 model introduction will involve a tourer with several new features, including, perhaps, a reverse gear and extensive media elements .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorcycle Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cypress Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 1 hr Lmhs 8,451
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... 16 hr Dead Boy 1
News 17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08) May 17 Ssk 130
LMP gang celebrates 31 years (Jun '08) May 16 Kbc 1,888
Not guilty plea entered in La Mirada shooting s... May 15 La Mirada News 2
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) May 15 Ssg 189
Debbie Ann Brown Mar '17 DEBBIE 2
See all Cypress Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cypress Forum Now

Cypress Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cypress Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Cypress, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,662 • Total comments across all topics: 281,147,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC