Fina releaguing meeting today

Monday May 8

A series of releaguing meetings have reduced to three the number of finalist proposals from an original pool of more than 40 proposals. The most popular, by votes, was Corona del Mar's proposal that would send Crean Lutheran and Garden Grove into the Empire League, Laguna Beach to the Golden West League, Loara to the Garden Grove League, Orange to the Orange Coast League, and new school Portola to the Pacific Coast League.

