Circle Media Gets $10M For Connected Device Management
Cypress, California- and Portland, Oregon-based Circle Media has raised $10M for a gadget--called the Circle with Disney--which helps parents manage the content and Internet use of their families. The Series A funding was led by Relay Ventures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SocalTECH.com.
