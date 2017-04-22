Whittier man accused of DUI in Cypress crash that killed La Mirada woman
CYPRESS >> A La Mirada woman died and a Whittier man is accused of manslaughter and DUI following a three-car crash in Cypress early Easter Sunday. Alexis Barragan, 22, died in the 12:40 a.m. crash at Katella Avenue and Valley View Street , according to Orange County coroner's records.
