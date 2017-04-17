Ophthalmology Clinical Trial Results Published In Ophthalmology Journal

The purpose of the study was to assess the pharmacokinetics and safety of hydrochloride ophthalmic solution in healthy subjects, taking data from two independent studies, one Phase I, and one Phase III; the Phase I portion of the study was conducted at WCCT Global's large Phase I CPU in Cypress, CA. As a single site, WCCT enrolled a total of 36 healthy adult subjects, half of which were of Japanese descent , aged 18-65 at the time of screening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.