Brian Paul Landry: Darlene Saddler's ...

Brian Paul Landry: Darlene Saddler's murder in Orange County...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: The Wave

The story of the murder of Darlene Saddler, for which her daughter's boyfriend, Brian Paul Landry was arrested and put on trial, is an episode of Investigation Discovery's Unusual Suspects titled "Murder Down Memory Lane." Darlene Saddler, 49, was found shot and stabbed in the head in September 2008 in the Morrison Park home she shared with her two daughters, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cypress Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 3 hr Well Well 4,846
News Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10) 4 hr Jo Deo 123
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 5 hr Lmsa 8,302
Maecello Did It While MS Watched May 7 O Baloney 3
Only Weirds Read This May 7 Merry Window 2
News From the Archives: Santa Fe Springs oil well fires May 7 Old Harv 1
News Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t... May 6 Spanky 6
See all Cypress Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cypress Forum Now

Cypress Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cypress Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cypress, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,238 • Total comments across all topics: 280,912,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC