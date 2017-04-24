Brian Paul Landry: Darlene Saddler's murder in Orange County...
The story of the murder of Darlene Saddler, for which her daughter's boyfriend, Brian Paul Landry was arrested and put on trial, is an episode of Investigation Discovery's Unusual Suspects titled "Murder Down Memory Lane." Darlene Saddler, 49, was found shot and stabbed in the head in September 2008 in the Morrison Park home she shared with her two daughters, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Cypress Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|3 hr
|Well Well
|4,846
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|4 hr
|Jo Deo
|123
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|Lmsa
|8,302
|Maecello Did It While MS Watched
|May 7
|O Baloney
|3
|Only Weirds Read This
|May 7
|Merry Window
|2
|From the Archives: Santa Fe Springs oil well fires
|May 7
|Old Harv
|1
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|May 6
|Spanky
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cypress Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC