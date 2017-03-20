What $900,000 buys in Anaheim Hills, ...

What $900,000 buys in Anaheim Hills, Cypress and Dana Point

6 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

How much house does $900,000 buy in the Orange County real estate market? In Anaheim Hills, that amount could get you a remodeled four-bedroom; in Cypress, a newer mission-style home; and in Dana Point, a house in the gated Monarch Beach community. ANAHEIM HILLS: This two-story, built in 1998 and recently remodeled, features an open-space floor plan, clerestory windows and wide-plank floors.

