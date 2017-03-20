What $900,000 buys in Anaheim Hills, Cypress and Dana Point
How much house does $900,000 buy in the Orange County real estate market? In Anaheim Hills, that amount could get you a remodeled four-bedroom; in Cypress, a newer mission-style home; and in Dana Point, a house in the gated Monarch Beach community. ANAHEIM HILLS: This two-story, built in 1998 and recently remodeled, features an open-space floor plan, clerestory windows and wide-plank floors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Cypress Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|4 min
|Lmfc
|7,831
|5th Annual Spook Show Halloween Festival this w...
|10 hr
|Uncle Ten
|2
|santa fe springs park ghost (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|Huma
|2
|Applied BioCode, Inc. Completes Beta Sites For ...
|10 hr
|Codec
|1
|$843 million on the line in lottery jackpots is... (Jul '16)
|14 hr
|Iphonemodest552
|18
|Debbie Ann Brown
|Mar 26
|DEBBIE
|2
|Cypress Police Department (Aug '06)
|Oct '16
|tellinitlikeitis
|61
Find what you want!
Search Cypress Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC