Rockina the walk: Cypress students, parents participate in annual school fundraiser

Cypress School of the Arts held its annual “Rock and Walkathon” Friday, with students and their families joining school staff on the track to “move to the music.” Decked out with green in the spirit of St. Patrick's day, the Parent Teacher Club of Cypress helped organize the event, which is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the school. It aims to encourage families to work out, have a healthy lifestyle and get involved, volunteers said.

