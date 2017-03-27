Cypress woman accused of selling sick puppies charged with animal abuse
The Orange County District Attorney's office on Monday, March 20, filed animal abuse charges against a Cypress woman accused of selling sick puppies through a fake pet rescue organization. Megan Ann Hoechstetter, 42, is charged with 20 misdemeanor counts of keeping an animal without proper care and two misdemeanor counts of animal abuse by a caretaker.
