$80,000 later, why this trio gave up their a Star Treka wax figures, Enterprise replica
The piercing eyes looked great. The pointy ears were perfectly preserved. The tweezed eyebrows jutted upward at just the proper angles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cypress Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|8 hr
|Realistic
|7,960
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|10 hr
|Trump
|4,538
|news
|11 hr
|cfixxer
|1
|Families of the slain gather to honor loved one...
|12 hr
|Kortiz1989
|1
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|15 hr
|Santanero
|374
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|15 hr
|Green light free
|95
|Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07)
|15 hr
|Hitler
|124
Find what you want!
Search Cypress Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC