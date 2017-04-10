7 of 9 puppies taken from woman accus...

7 of 9 puppies taken from woman accused of running bogus rescue get new homes

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: The Wave

IRVINE Gabby Ortega of Garden Grove and her mother, Stephanie Woods, were among the people who lined up at Irvine Animal Care Center on Wednesday, March 22, to meet nine special puppies and enter a lottery to adopt them. The pups were among 19 puppies taken from Cypress resident Megan Ann Hoechstetter , who is accused of selling sick puppies through a fake pet rescue organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cypress Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 25 min actorvet 4,536
La Mirada crime update for April 13- 14 1 hr LM News 1
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) 12 hr Truth 372
Alomdra Blvd on-ramp to 5 Freeway closing Tuesday 17 hr LM News 1
East Whittier armed carjacking Apr 15 20 hr tellinitlikeitis 2
Biola to host Active-Shooter Drill April 19 23 hr LM News 1
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) Sat Soccer Reality Check 7,950
See all Cypress Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cypress Forum Now

Cypress Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cypress Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Cypress, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,921 • Total comments across all topics: 280,337,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC