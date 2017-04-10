7 of 9 puppies taken from woman accused of running bogus rescue get new homes
IRVINE Gabby Ortega of Garden Grove and her mother, Stephanie Woods, were among the people who lined up at Irvine Animal Care Center on Wednesday, March 22, to meet nine special puppies and enter a lottery to adopt them. The pups were among 19 puppies taken from Cypress resident Megan Ann Hoechstetter , who is accused of selling sick puppies through a fake pet rescue organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Cypress Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|25 min
|actorvet
|4,536
|La Mirada crime update for April 13- 14
|1 hr
|LM News
|1
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|12 hr
|Truth
|372
|Alomdra Blvd on-ramp to 5 Freeway closing Tuesday
|17 hr
|LM News
|1
|East Whittier armed carjacking Apr 15
|20 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|Biola to host Active-Shooter Drill April 19
|23 hr
|LM News
|1
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|Sat
|Soccer Reality Check
|7,950
Find what you want!
Search Cypress Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC