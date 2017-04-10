7 of 9 puppies taken from woman accused of running bogus rescue get new homes

IRVINE Gabby Ortega of Garden Grove and her mother, Stephanie Woods, were among the people who lined up at Irvine Animal Care Center on Wednesday, March 22, to meet nine special puppies and enter a lottery to adopt them. The pups were among 19 puppies taken from Cypress resident Megan Ann Hoechstetter , who is accused of selling sick puppies through a fake pet rescue organization.

