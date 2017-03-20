2017 Toronto SX | Cooper Webb Out - No timetable for return

The Monster Energy/Yamalube/Chaparral/Yamaha Financial Services/Yamaha team has announced that Cooper Webb will miss the 2017 Toronto SX to further recovery from the shoulder injury he suffered two weeks ago in Minneapolis. The 450 class rookie sat out Atlanta to heal up and hoped for a return to action this weekend in Canada, but he has decided to take additional time to let things heal.

