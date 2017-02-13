Woman seriously injured in fire that started at Cypress homeless encampment
At 8:13 p.m. Thursday night, the Orange County Fire Authority responded to a fire in the 6000 block of West Lincoln Avenue in Cypress. Firefighters located three small structures on fire and began to attack the blaze.
