Toyo Tire Adds Two Sizes to Commercial Tire Line
Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. announced a size expansion for two of its commercial tire products, the M920 drive tire and the M149 Super Single. "These added sizes will expand the applications that will benefit from longer tread life and better retreadability," Mike Graber, Toyo's senior product manager, commercial truck tires, said in a statement.
