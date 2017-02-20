Toyo Tire Adds Two Sizes to Commercia...

Toyo Tire Adds Two Sizes to Commercial Tire Line

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Transport Topics

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. announced a size expansion for two of its commercial tire products, the M920 drive tire and the M149 Super Single. "These added sizes will expand the applications that will benefit from longer tread life and better retreadability," Mike Graber, Toyo's senior product manager, commercial truck tires, said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cypress Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 3 min lmsa info 7,542
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) 16 min Anonymous 30
Lewis under state bar investigation 25 min Publius 18
News 2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton 39 min Anonymous 1
Dog Makes Massive Slender Love, Ooh 9 hr Roof Lass 2
Aiello endorsement for La Mirada District One/ ... 14 hr District 1 Voter 4
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) 18 hr jmpm 42
See all Cypress Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cypress Forum Now

Cypress Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cypress Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Cypress, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,702 • Total comments across all topics: 279,258,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC