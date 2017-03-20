Man killed in Cypress crash identified
CYPRESS >> A 19-year-old man who was fatally injured when his car slammed into a tree in Cypress was identified Saturday by the Orange County coroner's office. Diego Castillo of Hawaiian Gardens was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange where he died about an hour after the collision.
