Horse races and Black History Month Parade canceled ahead of rainstorm
A major storm moving into the Southland has prompted officials to cancel Friday horse races at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia and Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress. Santa Anita park officials canceled a live eight-race card and closed the park for simulcast wagering because of possible unsafe road conditions.
Cypress Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|1 hr
|Mimi
|2
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|16 hr
|Voice of Reason
|7,444
|Norwalk CA I.C.E Raids. Happening now all month...
|Thu
|Throw away
|1
|Delicious Recipe for Instant Water (Feb '15)
|Thu
|GCB Nobby
|5
|Diane Gramajo receives four major endorsements ...
|Thu
|Vigorous Dickimus
|2
|La Mirada crime up in 2016 for second year in a...
|Wed
|Dist2 Voter
|3
|La Mirada hit by rash of vehicle thefts and bre...
|Wed
|LMNews
|1
