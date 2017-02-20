Horse races and Black History Month P...

Horse races and Black History Month Parade canceled ahead of rainstorm

A major storm moving into the Southland has prompted officials to cancel Friday horse races at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia and Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress. Santa Anita park officials canceled a live eight-race card and closed the park for simulcast wagering because of possible unsafe road conditions.

