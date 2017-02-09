Cleaning Companies Support Bill

Cleaning Companies Support Bill

A coalition of businesses endorsed and called for the expedited consideration of the Cleaning Product Right to Know Act of 2017 introduced by State Senator Ricardo Lara . The bill would require cleaning product manufacturers to list chemical ingredients on packaging.

