Yamaha | Military Appreciation - Webb and Redd Excited For SD

Cypress, CA - January 12, 2017 - Round Two of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Championship, will take on a decidedly patriotic tone this Saturday for the Military Appreciation Race at Petco Park in San Diego. The Monster Energy/Yamalube/Chaparral/Yamaha Financial Services/Yamaha Factory Racing Team will be decked out in style, with two-time Supercross Champion Chad Reed and two-time 250 West Supercross Champion Cooper Webb wearing special commemorative gear.

