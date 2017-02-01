Number of dead puppies in Irvine case increases to 12
Irvine Animal Care Center supervisor Jim Warren holds two females of the 19 eight to 10-week old puppies rescued in Irvine on Friday. The Irvine Animal Care Center was evaluating the puppies to determine if they are healthy and can made available for adoption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cypress Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|31 min
|Striker
|116
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|LM Pride
|7,380
|What is happening around here? Amigos falling f...
|9 hr
|Brown_Tooth
|1
|Jill Brooks AKA Jill Falkow
|13 hr
|Concerned in Cali...
|1
|La Mirada Locs Smash LMP (Jul '15)
|20 hr
|The real shark
|14
|what is canta ranas or CR? (Sep '09)
|21 hr
|Bankin those Chap...
|101
|Another violent crime in La Mirada, this ain't ...
|Wed
|Well Well
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cypress Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC