Number of dead puppies in Irvine case...

Number of dead puppies in Irvine case increases to 12

Monday Jan 16 Read more: The Wave

Irvine Animal Care Center supervisor Jim Warren holds two females of the 19 eight to 10-week old puppies rescued in Irvine on Friday. The Irvine Animal Care Center was evaluating the puppies to determine if they are healthy and can made available for adoption.

