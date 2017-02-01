Irvine officials take possession of 19 puppies after arresting woman...
Irvine police say these 13 puppies were living in the bathtub of a Cypress motel room, where a woman was staying and selling sick puppies under the banner of a fake nonprofit shelter. Irvine police say these 13 puppies were living in the bathtub of a Cypress motel room, where a woman was staying and selling sick puppies under the banner of a fake nonprofit shelter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Cypress Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|54 min
|Reality Cheque
|7,369
|Another violent crime in La Mirada, this ain't ...
|10 hr
|itchie nads
|3
|Pajama Boy Fists Self, Smiles, Screams, Dies
|15 hr
|Soreanus Libtarddd
|1
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|Tue
|DCO
|112
|Calif. woman charged with torture in severed pe... (Jul '11)
|Tue
|Pharticulate
|92
|Not Guilty Plea in Penis-Severing Case (Sep '11)
|Jan 30
|Who Pharted Here
|55
|Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12)
|Jan 30
|Tony
|86
Find what you want!
Search Cypress Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC