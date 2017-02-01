Irvine officials take possession of 1...

Irvine officials take possession of 19 puppies after arresting woman...

Friday Jan 13 Read more: The Wave

Irvine police say these 13 puppies were living in the bathtub of a Cypress motel room, where a woman was staying and selling sick puppies under the banner of a fake nonprofit shelter. Irvine police say these 13 puppies were living in the bathtub of a Cypress motel room, where a woman was staying and selling sick puppies under the banner of a fake nonprofit shelter.

