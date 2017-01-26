Hanwha Techwin Acquires Samsung C&T Automation, Will Exhibit at Apex
SAMSUNG C&T Automation, Inc., the worldwide leader in high speed, high precision SMT Machines, will exhibit in in San Diego, CA. SAMSUNG C&T Automation was acquired by Hanwha Techwin effective January 1, 2017.
