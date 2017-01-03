Gosiger West Coast HQ Moves to Larger...

Gosiger West Coast HQ Moves to Larger Facility

Gosiger Inc. is moving its West Coast headquarters from Fullerton, California, to Cypress, California. The new facility is approximately twice the size of the previous space to better serve customers with an expanded showroom, training area and replacement parts inventory, the company says.

