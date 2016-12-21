Why owners of Torrance company gave $...

Why owners of Torrance company gave $30K to pay layaway bills of Wal-Mart customers

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Press-Telegram

Steve and Samantha Bryson saw a story on CNN recently about an anonymous donor who paid some $46,000 to take care of the layaway bills for customers at a Pennsylvania Wal-Mart. The Brysons, who own Torrance-based Global Electronic Technology, an electronic payments processing company, decided to do the same.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cypress Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tom Is Even Fatter Now 8 hr Mahummadick 6
Ramiro's a Dark Brown Thief! 8 hr Buttlick 1
LMSA Soccer (Feb '10) 12 hr Concerned Parent 7,014
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 20 hr ANAKRIME Lado Sur 579
Tom is Fat, He Likes It Like That Sat Ohdn 10
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) Fri Esbp 154
Westminster Orphans gang 15st Thu lil man 68
See all Cypress Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cypress Forum Now

Cypress Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cypress Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Cypress, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,126 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,278

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC