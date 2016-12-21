Why owners of Torrance company gave $30K to pay layaway bills of Wal-Mart customers
Steve and Samantha Bryson saw a story on CNN recently about an anonymous donor who paid some $46,000 to take care of the layaway bills for customers at a Pennsylvania Wal-Mart. The Brysons, who own Torrance-based Global Electronic Technology, an electronic payments processing company, decided to do the same.
