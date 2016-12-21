News and notes from Cerritos
The Cerritos City Council recently awarded a $89,900 contract to Superior Pavement Markings of Cypress to make bikeway improvements that are part of the Citywide Bikeway Master Plan. The project, which has been completed, included installing new signage and striping to provide for new bike lanes throughout the city's arterial streets.
