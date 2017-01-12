Most Influential 2016: Antoinette Bal...

Most Influential 2016: Antoinette Balta and Dwight Stirling founded...

Dwight Stirling and Antoinette Balta founded the Veterans Legal Institute in Santa Ana, a public interest law firm serving low-income veterans. Dwight Stirling and Antoinette Balta founded the Veterans Legal Institute, a public interest law firm in Santa Ana, which assists low-income veterans.

