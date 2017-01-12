Most Influential 2016: Antoinette Balta and Dwight Stirling founded...
Dwight Stirling and Antoinette Balta founded the Veterans Legal Institute in Santa Ana, a public interest law firm serving low-income veterans. Dwight Stirling and Antoinette Balta founded the Veterans Legal Institute, a public interest law firm in Santa Ana, which assists low-income veterans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cypress Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig...
|13 min
|Aye Caramba
|3
|LMSA Soccer (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|Van Goh
|7,240
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|23 hr
|Listo
|594
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|Wed
|Damage
|171
|Man Shot In The Face During Drive-By In Norwalk (Jan '07)
|Wed
|Listo
|6
|Rohrabacher plans Russia trip to 'work with the...
|Wed
|cheezypoof
|1
|Cypress Police Department (Aug '06)
|Oct '16
|tellinitlikeitis
|61
Find what you want!
Search Cypress Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC