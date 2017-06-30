Oil Closes Below $46 as U.S. Output G...

Oil Closes Below $46 as U.S. Output Gain Offsets Stockpile Drop

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Futures gained less than 1 percent in New York after jumping more than 3 percent in an initial reaction to the supply drop. While data from the Energy Information Administration showed U.S. crude inventories fell by 6.3 million barrels last week, and gasoline by 3.7 million, American production resumed its steady climb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cushing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate fails to override Keystone pipeline veto (Mar '15) Apr '17 Felix Maytubby 12
News Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb... (Nov '16) Apr '17 Priscilla 4
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Apr '17 Ateupcowgirl 21
What happened to Freddies (Feb '15) Mar '17 Felix Maytubby 4
city wide yard sale Mar '17 Felix Maytubby 2
The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom... (Nov '16) Feb '17 IMHO 2
Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08) Aug '16 Charles RICH 306
See all Cushing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cushing Forum Now

Cushing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cushing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Cushing, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,695 • Total comments across all topics: 282,285,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC