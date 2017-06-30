Oil Closes Below $46 as U.S. Output Gain Offsets Stockpile Drop
Futures gained less than 1 percent in New York after jumping more than 3 percent in an initial reaction to the supply drop. While data from the Energy Information Administration showed U.S. crude inventories fell by 6.3 million barrels last week, and gasoline by 3.7 million, American production resumed its steady climb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Cushing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate fails to override Keystone pipeline veto (Mar '15)
|Apr '17
|Felix Maytubby
|12
|Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Priscilla
|4
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Ateupcowgirl
|21
|What happened to Freddies (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Felix Maytubby
|4
|city wide yard sale
|Mar '17
|Felix Maytubby
|2
|The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom... (Nov '16)
|Feb '17
|IMHO
|2
|Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08)
|Aug '16
|Charles RICH
|306
Find what you want!
Search Cushing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC