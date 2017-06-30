Oil price decrease in data showing jump in US stockpiles
US West Texas Intermediate crude eased back to $43.70, after ending Tuesday's session at $44.24, up 86 cents, or 2 percent. International benchmark Brent crude futures were up 33 cents to $46.16 by 4:47 p.m. ET .
