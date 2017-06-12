Oil Falls Below $46 as OPEC Increases Offset Projected U.S. Drop
Futures fell as much as 1.1 percent in New York ahead of government data that's expected to show a drop in U.S. supplies. OPEC said output climbed the most in six months in May because of renewed pumping in Libya and Nigeria, members exempt from the group's accord to lower production.
Cushing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate fails to override Keystone pipeline veto (Mar '15)
|Apr '17
|Felix Maytubby
|12
|Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Priscilla
|4
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Ateupcowgirl
|21
|What happened to Freddies (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Felix Maytubby
|4
|city wide yard sale
|Mar '17
|Felix Maytubby
|2
|The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom... (Nov '16)
|Feb '17
|IMHO
|2
|Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08)
|Aug '16
|Charles RICH
|306
