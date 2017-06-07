"It's like he defies all odds," Boy defeats one tumor only to be diagnosed with brain tumor
It's time for 5-year-old McCoy Beard to take off, and drive all over his extended backyard in Cushing, Oklahoma. While his parents will always be watching out for him on his bike, McCoy's parents are already used to living life on the edge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cushing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate fails to override Keystone pipeline veto (Mar '15)
|Apr '17
|Felix Maytubby
|12
|Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Priscilla
|4
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Ateupcowgirl
|21
|What happened to Freddies (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Felix Maytubby
|4
|city wide yard sale
|Mar '17
|Felix Maytubby
|2
|The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom... (Nov '16)
|Feb '17
|IMHO
|2
|Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08)
|Aug '16
|Charles RICH
|306
Find what you want!
Search Cushing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC