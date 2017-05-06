United States Oil Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
United States Oil Fund LP saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 21,663 put options on the stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cushing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate fails to override Keystone pipeline veto (Mar '15)
|Apr '17
|Felix Maytubby
|12
|Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb...
|Apr '17
|Priscilla
|4
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Ateupcowgirl
|21
|What happened to Freddies (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Felix Maytubby
|4
|city wide yard sale
|Mar '17
|Felix Maytubby
|2
|The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom... (Nov '16)
|Feb '17
|IMHO
|2
|Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08)
|Aug '16
|Charles RICH
|306
Find what you want!
Search Cushing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC