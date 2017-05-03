OPEC's Production Cut Extension May Wind Up Shorter Than Expected
Oil prices edged down on Tuesday, as a recovery in Libyan output and rising United States supplies raised worries that OPEC-led production cuts may not significantly tighten a bloated market. Riyadh would likely have been trimming production to some extent anyway even without the formal agreement made at the end of previous year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Cushing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate fails to override Keystone pipeline veto (Mar '15)
|Apr 19
|Felix Maytubby
|12
|Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb...
|Apr 12
|Priscilla
|4
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Apr 4
|Ateupcowgirl
|21
|What happened to Freddies (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Felix Maytubby
|4
|city wide yard sale
|Mar '17
|Felix Maytubby
|2
|The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom...
|Feb '17
|IMHO
|2
|Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08)
|Aug '16
|Charles RICH
|306
Find what you want!
Search Cushing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC