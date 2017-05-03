OPEC's Production Cut Extension May W...

OPEC's Production Cut Extension May Wind Up Shorter Than Expected

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Oil prices edged down on Tuesday, as a recovery in Libyan output and rising United States supplies raised worries that OPEC-led production cuts may not significantly tighten a bloated market. Riyadh would likely have been trimming production to some extent anyway even without the formal agreement made at the end of previous year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cushing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate fails to override Keystone pipeline veto (Mar '15) Apr 19 Felix Maytubby 12
News Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb... Apr 12 Priscilla 4
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Apr 4 Ateupcowgirl 21
What happened to Freddies (Feb '15) Mar '17 Felix Maytubby 4
city wide yard sale Mar '17 Felix Maytubby 2
The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom... Feb '17 IMHO 2
Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08) Aug '16 Charles RICH 306
See all Cushing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cushing Forum Now

Cushing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cushing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cushing, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,399 • Total comments across all topics: 280,763,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC