Oil prices inch down on China economy worries, but OPEC cuts support
Oil prices edged down on Monday as a disappointing Chinese economic survey clouded the outlook for demand, although talk that OPEC-led crude output cuts could be extended continued to offer support. Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, appearing to run out of space to contain a historic supply glut that has hammered prices, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Cushing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate fails to override Keystone pipeline veto (Mar '15)
|Apr 19
|Felix Maytubby
|12
|Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb...
|Apr 12
|Priscilla
|4
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Apr 4
|Ateupcowgirl
|21
|What happened to Freddies (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Felix Maytubby
|4
|city wide yard sale
|Mar '17
|Felix Maytubby
|2
|The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom...
|Feb '17
|IMHO
|2
|Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08)
|Aug '16
|Charles RICH
|306
Find what you want!
Search Cushing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC