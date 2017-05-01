Oil prices inch down on China economy...

Oil prices inch down on China economy worries, but OPEC cuts support

Oil prices edged down on Monday as a disappointing Chinese economic survey clouded the outlook for demand, although talk that OPEC-led crude output cuts could be extended continued to offer support. Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, appearing to run out of space to contain a historic supply glut that has hammered prices, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016.

